Killeen's new city manager faces scrutiny over past controversies before she even starts the job

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council has approved Dr. Marie Peoples as its new city manager. Still, her selection is already drawing scrutiny over controversies tied to her previous government roles.

The city manager position is the most powerful administrative job in Killeen, overseeing all city departments, infrastructure projects, and city staff. Residents say they are eager for change in the role.

"Just the revitalization for the city — we need that. Killeen is growing. We are one of the largest cities in central Texas and we should operate like that," Sondra Wilkerson, a Killeen resident, said.

Council leadership approved Peoples following an extensive search, pointing to her municipal track record and leadership experience.

"She obviously rose to the top and was able and afforded an opportunity to interview, and I trust the city council that I partly voted in to ensure that we are picking the best candidate," Wilkerson said.

However, her selection quickly sparked pushback. Records from her previous jobs raised questions among community advocates over past workplace friction, disputes, and employees quitting under her tenure.

"I looked at the facts that were presented by the news agency where she came from, the international firefighters association, and I made my judgment on that, and I don't think that she is the best qualified candidate for this position," Leo Gukeisen, a Killeen resident, said.

Peoples says much of that criticism stems from tough but necessary organizational reforms and political pushback, adding that her focus is on transparency and moving Killeen forward.

Peoples is set to start her new role November 9.

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