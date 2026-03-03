Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Killeen's first-ever Craw Fest is coming to historic downtown in March

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Mark your calendars - Historic Downtown Killeen is about to get a whole lot tastier.

The City of Killeen will host its first-ever Craw Fest on Saturday, March 28, from noon to 6 p.m. The heart of the city will transform into a full-day celebration of food, music, and community spirit.

Guests can dig into crawfish from some of Central Texas's best restaurants and food trucks, shop a variety of local vendor booths, and keep the kids entertained in a dedicated fun zone.

Music lovers can enjoy the Southern Roots Battle of the Bands, a live competition shining a spotlight on the region's top local musical talent.

The event is designed to celebrate local businesses and artists, draw visitors into the downtown area, and create a memorable shared experience that reflects what makes Killeen unique.

