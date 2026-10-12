Killeen working families manage KISD kids' activities over Fall Break

KISD Fall Break2 LLPkg.mov

KILLEEN, Texas- As the Killeen ISD fall break kicks off, many working families are juggling what to do with their kids being out of school. I spoke with our neighbors who are providing local resources and community events within Killeen to help families out.

Kiki Williams is a local Volleyball volunteer Mom from ATWF in Harker Heights and a recent transplant to Killeen from Minnesota who wanted to connect her athletic daughter to the community, so she volunteered for the First National Bank Texas Family Recreation Center in Killeen's volleyball program and enrolled her daughter in the week-long activity.

"The break came around, and my daughter was like, 'Oh, I get to just lay around and do nothing.' Nope, we're going to kick it up in volleyball once again, and so I was able to move my work schedule around so that we could make sure we're here, we're supporting the program, and being an extra set of hands the girls might need," Williams said.

For many parents, the holiday breaks mean wrestling with work schedules and child care to give their kids a chance to stay busy and off the screens.

"It's really important because we gotta get them off of those devices; we have to continue to expose them to what community looks like," Williams said.

Other parents are taking kids to the library for a chance to enrich their minds and connect them to their culture.

"I know they have bilingual books; they have books in English, and they have them in Spanish. If you need a different language, I'm sure they can help you find some," Blanc Cortes said, a Killeen ISD bilingual mom of a preschooler.

Kaitlyn Roberts, Recreation Manager for the First National Bank Texas Family Recreation Center in Killeen, says it’s all about getting kids active.

"All of our volunteers in our purple shirts are from a local volleyball club, and they came out to run the camp at no cost and have kids enrolled and not pay anything, and they get to be active and have a good time," Roberts said.

Many parents tell me they have had to rely on extended family for help, while others say it’s an opportunity to have quality time with their kids while they are still little.

"You know, spend time with them because it's a blessing for them to be at this age, so you don't want to miss it," said Nathaniel Nanai, a Killen Dad.

And the kids know why they are here.

"It (the sports camp) will help you a lot to get better and just have fun," Riley Comparato, a Killeen student, said.

The fall break finishes on October 16th.

For a list of more Rec Center events, click

https://www.killeentexas.gov/Calendar.aspx

