Killeen voters to see election changes in 2027

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Voters in Killeen will see a change at the polls in 2027.

The Killeen City Council voted 7-0 to move elections from May to November in odd-numbered years.

The change will place the mayoral seat and all council positions on November ballots, rather than staggered.

Currently the mayor and at-large councilmembers are elected in even-numbered years, but district councilmembers in odd-numbered years. The change eliminates elections in even-numbered years starting in 2027.

Comments from councilmembers and those speaking at the meeting included how the change will impact election costs and voter turnout.

The May 2026 general election for the mayor and at-large councilmembers will continue as planned.