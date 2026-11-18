KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen Veterans Affairs call center employee is among 15 people charged or convicted in a nationwide crackdown on fraud targeting veterans.

Federal prosecutors accuse Heidi Brady of diverting more than $60,000 in veterans' benefits to herself.

Her neighbor is accused of impersonating veterans to help claim those benefits.

The Justice Department says the cases nationwide involve more than $3 million in alleged fraud.

Learn more about the investigation from the Justice Department here.

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