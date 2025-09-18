Killeen supports public safety improvement with staffing level changes

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen City Council on Tuesday approved consent agenda items regarding staffing levels for the city's police and fire departments.

An approved ordinance adds four police officer positions, raising the total to 222. An additional police sergeant position was also added, with 31 positions total.

For the fire department, council approved a staff recommendation to reduce the number of fire captain positions while increasing battalion chief and fire deputy chief positions, each by one.

You can watch the meeting by clicking here.

