KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to weigh in on a proposal that would significantly increase water and wastewater impact fees charged on new development.

The city has opened an online survey on the proposed changes through Dec. 1. Killeen City Council is scheduled to consider the updated fees during its Dec. 8 meeting.

Under the proposal, the water impact fee would increase from $1,161 to $3,764 per service unit, while the wastewater impact fee would rise from $418 to $1,080 per service unit.

The actual amount paid can vary depending on a development's water meter size and service requirements.

What are impact fees?

Impact fees help pay for infrastructure needed to serve new development as Killeen grows. That can include larger water lines, lift stations, storage tanks, treatment capacity and other improvements to the city's water and wastewater systems.

Under Chapter 395 of the Texas Local Government Code, municipalities can charge impact fees to new developments to help recover some of those infrastructure costs.

Developers and builders pay applicable fees when they receive a building permit.

What would the changes mean for residents?

The city says the proposed increases would not be added to the monthly utility bills of existing water and wastewater customers.

Instead, they would apply to new development. However, the city notes builders could choose to pass the added cost along to buyers by including it in the final price of a new home.

Killeen says alternatives to higher impact fees include raising water and wastewater rates for all city utility customers or issuing bonds that would be repaid by taxpayers.

City officials say the proposal reflects updated growth projections, land-use assumptions, and Killeen's 2025 Water and Wastewater Plan, which identifies areas where future development is expected and the infrastructure that may be needed to serve it.

The debate comes down to how the growing city pays for that infrastructure while balancing housing affordability and economic development.

How to weigh in

Residents can take the city's online survey through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1. The city says the survey takes approximately two minutes to complete.

The proposed impact fee changes are scheduled to go before Killeen City Council on Dec. 8.