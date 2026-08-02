Killeen police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Killeen, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at approximately 5:28 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision. The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was walking in the inside lane when he was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound.

The impact knocked the pedestrian into the roadway, where he was then struck by a silver Ford F-150. The driver of the Ford F-150 stopped at the scene and cooperated with police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 5:35 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit at 254-501-8830 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.