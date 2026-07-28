Killeen Police identify victim in fatal I-14 auto-pedestrian collision

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Police have identified 25-year-old Faith L. Sidman as the victim in last week's fatal Interstate 14 auto-pedestrian crash.

Investigators located the 2020 GMC pickup truck Sidman was riding in as a passenger and identified the driver, with charges pending review by the Bell County District Attorney's Office. Investigators say evidence shows Sidman exited the moving vehicle on westbound I-14 before being struck by multiple cars.

The crash occurred July 22 around 10:43 p.m. One driver remained at the scene and is not facing charges, but police say at least one additional vehicle that struck Sidman fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run vehicle is asked to contact Killeen Police at 254-501-8830 or Bell County Crime Stoppers.