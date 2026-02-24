Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Killeen parks to see playground, parking lot upgrades in early March

The playground at Long Branch Park and the Killeen Athletic Complex parking lots are set for improvements in early March, with closures dependent on weather conditions.
City of Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Two park improvement projects are scheduled to begin in early March in Killeen, weather permitting.

The playground at Long Branch Park, located at 1101 Branch Dr., is expected to close March 2–7 for surfacing upgrades. The closure will only affect the playground area near the Junior Service League Spray Pad. The rest of the park will remain open.

The parking lots at the Killeen Athletic Complex are scheduled to close for restriping. That closure is planned for March 5, but could occur any day from March 4–10, depending on weather conditions. The park will remain accessible during the closure, and parking near Mickey's Dog Park and the Rotary Club Neighborhood Children's Park will remain open.

