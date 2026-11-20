KILLEEN, Texas — People with outstanding Killeen Municipal Court warrants will have the entire month of December to resolve them without fear of arrest. The Killeen Municipal Court will hold its annual Warrant Forgiveness Month from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31.

During the program, warrant fees will be waived. Defendants are required to make a good-faith effort to resolve their warrants and, depending on their circumstances, may qualify for payment plans or community service options.

The program began in 2022 under Judge Kris Krishna as part of the court's Safe Harbor program. Since then, the city says 621 warrants worth more than $241,758 have been cleared through the initiative.

Last year's campaign resulted in 366 warrants being cleared, with a total value of more than $103,000.

“Hundreds of residents have already taken advantage of our Warrant Forgiveness program and resolved their outstanding warrants,” Krishna said. “We’re glad to continue the program and would like to see even more people take that step this December.”

Residents do not need an appointment. They can visit Killeen Municipal Court at 200 E. Avenue D, Suite 1.

The court is open Monday through Thursday from 7:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is closed Friday through Sunday. Residents with questions can call 254-501-7850. More information, including a list of active warrants, is available on the Killeen Municipal Court website.