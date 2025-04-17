Killeen mayor issues statement regarding 'decorum' at recent meeting

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — During a Killeen City Council meeting on April 15, a person in attendance was removed from the meeting.
In a statement shared on social media Thursday, the mayor of Killeen apologized for how the situation was handled.
You can watch what happened by clicking here. Scroll to 3:15:00 in the clip.
Read the full statement:
Dear Residents of Killeen,
I want to take a moment to address the decorum at the council meeting held on April 15th. I sincerely apologize to the public for the events that transpired. Although I followed the Governing Standards and Expectations (GSE) policy regarding 'disruptions and removing an individual from the chamber,' I recognize that I could have handled the situation with a better, softer tone. For this, I genuinely apologize.
It is essential for both the City and the residents to adhere to the GSE for council meetings, specifically the decorum outlined in Section 1-80: D, 5-6, which states that 'no disruptions are allowed' and details the protocols for removal.
5. No Disruptions. Persons attending City Council meetings shall remain seated or may stand in the back of the room and come and go so long as it does not disrupt the meeting. Persons in attendance shall not carry signs or placards. No person attending any City Council meeting shall delay the proceedings or refuse to obey the orders of the Chair.
6. Removal. Disturbances, transgressions of the rules or disorderly conduct in the City Council Chamber or other City Council meeting room may cause the transgressor to be removed from the meeting. The Chair of the meeting shall exercise control over persons who disrupt the meeting in the following order of action: a. Call the person to order, advising that person of the infraction; b. Advise the person that the infraction must cease immediately or the person will be ordered to leave the meeting; c. Order the person to leave the meeting. A police officer may remove an individual or individuals for disrupting a meeting as authorized by Texas Penal Code Section 42.05.
The council and I will continue to hold ourselves and meeting participants accountable for adhering to the Governing Standards and Expectations policy as we move the city forward.
Respectfully,
Debbie Nash-King
Mayor