Killeen ISD senior named National Merit Scholarship finalist, competing for one of 7,500 awards

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A Killeen ISD senior is among 15,000 high school students nationwide selected as finalists in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Alexander Kim is a senior at Harker Heights High School. He learned last week that he advanced to finalist standing in the prestigious academic competition. As a finalist, Kim now has the opportunity to compete for one of 7,500 National Merit Scholarships that will be awarded later this spring.

Kim was first notified in the fall that he had been named a National Merit semifinalist. To advance to finalist status, he submitted a comprehensive application detailing his academic record, leadership roles, extracurricular involvement, community service and honors received.

"This is an incredible accomplishment for Alexander and Harker Heights High School. Being named a National Merit finalist takes years of focus, discipline and hard work. We are proud of him and grateful to the teachers and family members who supported him along the way," Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. King Davis said.

"Alexander represents the very best of what our students can achieve. He is not only academically gifted but also deeply committed to excellence in everything he does," said Harker Heights High School Principal Dr. Jorge Soldevila. "We are extremely proud of his accomplishments and excited to see what he will achieve next."

Kim has a strong interest in history and is a three-time All-State orchestra member. After graduation, he is considering attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or the U.S. Air Force Academy. He plans to pursue studies in aerospace and computer science, with the goal of working on computer systems for spacecraft.

Of the 15,000 finalists nationwide, about half will receive a National Merit Scholarship. Scholarship recipients will be announced later this spring.

