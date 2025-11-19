Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Killeen ISD principal named 2026 Texas principal of the year

Rancier Middle School principal Dr. Jannelle Muhammad honored as 2026 Texas Middle School Principal of the Year.
KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A principal with the Killeen Independent School District has earned high marks, and honored as the 2026 Texas Middle School Principal of the Year.

According to the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASPP), Rancier Middle School principal Dr. Jannelle Muhammad earned this honor for her hands-on leadership style and commitment to students.

The TASPP unanimously selected Muhammad, in part, due to her "steady leadership, bold decision making and clear impact on student achievement and school culture."

Muhammad has served as principal at Rancier since 2023.

“This recognition is an incredible honor, but the true award is witnessing out students grow in confidence, character, and achievement, Our success at Rancier is the result of dedicated teachers, staff, families, and students who believe deeply in what is possible. We are stronger together.”
- Dr. Jannele Muhammad

According to Killeen ISD, under Muhammad's leadership, Rancier Middle School has seen improved instructional systems, and implemented a phone-free learning environment.

Muhammad will be honored at the Texas Heroes Dinner in June 2026. She will also be eligible for the National Principal of the Year program.

