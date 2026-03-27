Killeen ISD names 4 new elementary school principals for 2026-27 school year

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Independent School District has named four new elementary school principals for the 2026-2027 school year, filling leadership roles at Hay Branch, Ira Cross, Maude Moore Wood, and Reeces Creek elementary schools.

"These are people who know our schools, our students, and our expectations," Superintendent Dr. King Davis said. "They've put in the work, they've built relationships, and they care about kids. That matters. We're proud to see them step into these roles. In Killeen ISD, we believe in growing our own leaders. This is a strong example of that."

Crystal Smith — Hay Branch Elementary

Smith, currently assistant principal at Meadows Elementary, has been with KISD since 2012.

Began her career in KISD as an instructional aide in 2012. She has since served as a teacher, district instructional coach, and campus instructional specialist over 14 years with the district.

Holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix and a master's degree from Lamar University.



Jessica Askew — Ira Cross Elementary

Askew began her career in KISD as a paraprofessional at Ira Cross Elementary, the same campus she will now lead.

Has held multiple roles at Ira Cross, including fifth-grade teacher from 2014 to 2021, campus instructional specialist, and assistant principal, and also served as assistant principal at Manor Middle School.

Earned a bachelor's degree through coursework at Texas A&M-Central Texas and Tarleton State University, and a master's degree from the University of Texas at Arlington.



Rikki Harper — Maude Moore Wood Elementary

Harper currently serves as assistant principal at Skipcha Elementary and brings a broad instructional background to her new role.

Has served as a classroom teacher, dyslexia teacher, interventionist, summer school director, and campus instructional specialist throughout her career in education.

Holds a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M-Central Texas and a master's degree from Western Governors University.



Chelsy Rainwater — Reeces Creek Elementary

Rainwater has been with KISD since 2012 and currently serves as assistant principal at Harker Heights Elementary.

Spent 10 years as a classroom teacher before transitioning into campus leadership roles, including instructional specialist and assistant principal.

Earned a bachelor's degree from Texas State University and a master's degree from Lamar University.



Killeen ISD said it is continuing the hiring process for additional open principal positions and expects to announce more appointments in the coming weeks.

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