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Killeen ISD appoints three new campus principals

Killeen ISD_Campus Principal Announcement.png
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD announced three new principals
Killeen ISD_Campus Principal Announcement.png
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TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Independent School District announced Monday the appointment of three new campus principals for the 2026-2027 school year.

Genevive Manning, with more than 25 years of education experience, will lead Liberty Hill Middle School. She most recently served as assistant principal at Killeen High School and holds a master's degree in educational administration from Lamar University.

Donald Bosier will become principal of Gateway Academic Complex, replacing retiring Sharita Herrera. Bosier brings more than 25 years of experience and was named 2025 Texas Association of Black School Educators Principal of the Year. He holds a master's degree in education administration from Concordia University.

Felecia Ware-Johnson will serve as principal of Richard E. Cavazos Elementary School. She brings more than 17 years of experience and most recently served as assistant principal at Maude Moore Wood Elementary School. She holds master's degrees from UT-Arlington and Texas A&M

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