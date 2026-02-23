Killeen City Council approves EMS training partnership with Central Texas College, Temple College

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen's fire department will expand hands-on training for emergency medical services students under a new interlocal agreement approved unanimously by the city council.

The Killeen City Council voted 6-0 Tuesday to approve an interlocal agreement between the Killeen Fire Department and both Central Texas College and Temple College to expand hands-on training opportunities for emergency medical services students while strengthening the city's emergency response workforce.

The agreement allows students enrolled in EMT-Basic, Advanced EMT and Paramedic programs at both colleges to participate in EMS ride-outs with the Killeen Fire Department to complete required clinical hours for certification. Students will gain real-world experience alongside certified paramedics and emergency responders.

The interlocal agreement outlines provisions related to facility authority, supervision, and liability indemnification for the city. It also details the colleges' responsibilities for verifying student status and reporting, as well as compliance with FERPA and HIPAA patient confidentiality requirements.

The agreement will automatically renew annually for up to 5 years and comes at no cost to the City of Killeen.

The partnership is expected to enhance skill retention and training for current employees, improve recruitment of certified EMS personnel and increase manpower and operational efficiency within the department. The collaboration is also expected to strengthen interagency relationships and healthcare partnerships while enhancing service delivery to residents.

