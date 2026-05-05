Killeen Assistant City Manager retires amid leadership changes for city

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Assistant City Manager Jeffery Reynolds announced his retirement Monday after more than a decade of service.

Reynolds, who joined the city in 2014, will step down May 15.

Reynolds was promoted to assistant city manager in September 2025 after serving as executive director of public works, where he oversaw infrastructure and operational initiatives.

The announcement comes as Killeen continues to adapt its leadership structure. Joseph Solomon recently won the mayor's race in the May 2 election. The city also filled vacant council positions, with Debbie Nash-King, Mellisa Brown and Beverly Ann Williams earning at-large seats and David Bass winning the District 3 seat.

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