Killeen apartment evacuated for accidental fire early Monday

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Fire Department safely evacuated apartments on E. Rancier Avenue early Monday morning.

Crews arrived on the scene within five minutes of receiving 911 calls, with flames already coming through the roof of the two-story building.

Firefighters helped evacuate people from seven of the eight apartments, and no injuries were reported. The 17 people displaced at the Century Plaza Apartments are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Crews got the fire under control within 25 minutes, but spent another two hours on scene putting out hotspots.

The Killeen Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire started by accident in a second-floor utility closet.