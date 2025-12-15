Hear that? Fort Hood B-52 training heard around Killeen on Monday

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Residents around Killeen are reporting loud explosions heard in the area on December 15.

The Killeen Police Department says it has received several calls about the noise.

The department says the sound is coming from a U.S. Air Force training exercise at Fort Hood involving B-52 bombers. This involves dropping 500-pound bombs in the impact area.

The Army says this training will continue each day through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The department says there is no risk to the public.