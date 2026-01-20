Former KHA director serving sentence at Bryan prison camp

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A former executive director of the Killeen Housing Authority is now behind bars.

Deadra Johnson, 54, is listed among the 634 inmates housed at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan.

Johnson received a 37-month prison sentence from U.S. District Judge David Counts in Waco for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds for personal use - including rent, utilities, auto maintenance, internet service, airline tickets and furniture.

To hide what she did, Johnson developed multiple kickback schemes, prosecutors said.

Johnson pleaded guilty in February to theft of government property after being arrested in January 2024.