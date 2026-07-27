Dump truck overturns in Killeen, damages utility lines at Chaparral and Trimmier intersection

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A dump truck overturned Monday at the intersection of Chaparral Road and Trimmier Road in Killeen, severing overhead cable and information technology utility lines and causing potential service disruptions for nearby residents and businesses.

The full extent of the impact and the estimated timeline for service restoration are unknown.

The Killeen Fire Department and Killeen Police Department are on scene managing the incident, securing the area and assisting with traffic control while utility providers assess the damage and begin repairs.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the intersection and use alternate routes while emergency personnel and utility crews work.

The City of Killeen said it will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

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