Campus closures on Tuesday's agenda for Killeen's school board

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School Board meets Tuesday to discuss the future of the district.

The district launched an online survey to collect input on the sustainability of district facilities, which 1,300 community members used to provide feedback. Community town hall meetings and key stakeholder groups were also utilized.

From the feedback and discussions with district leadership, the Board of Trustees created formal recommendations for how to move forward with campus closures, reductions, and other changes.

Here are the recommendations included on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting:

Effective at the end of this school year:



Close Peebles Elementary School

Close Hay Branch Elementary School

Close Eastern Hills Middle School

Eliminate Pre-K 3 at campuses on post

Transition Palo Alto Middle School to a facility for use as District Alternative Education Placement

Future plans:

