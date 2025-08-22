KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen ISD is piloting a new in-app feature called “Rooms” to make it easier for parents and teachers to connect — all in one place.



Teachers can send class-wide updates (like test reminders and study guides).

Parents can reply with one-on-one questions or concerns.

Built-in translation offers conversations in multiple languages.

Harker Heights Elementary and Eastern Hills Middle are testing the feature.

Killeen ISD Launches New Parent–Teacher Communication Tool After Student Tragedy

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two Killeen ISD campuses are testing a new in-app communication system designed to strengthen connections between parents, teachers, and administrators — a step the district says is directly shaped by community feedback after the death of 14-year-old Serenity Baker earlier this year.

The “Rooms” feature, now available through the district’s mobile app, allows teachers to share class-wide announcements and reminders, and gives parents a way to respond directly with one-on-one questions and concerns. Messages can also be translated into multiple languages, making it easier for families to communicate in the language they’re most comfortable with.

Response to Calls for Better Communication

Serenity Baker was fatally stabbed on the Roy J. Smith Middle School campus in March, sparking urgent conversations about student safety and transparency between schools and families.

“We listened and heard from a lot of families and community members about the need for more communication with teachers,” said Karen Rudolph, Killeen ISD’s Director of Communications. “This is a tool that gives families one location where they can go, have access to the teacher, and increase that communication.”

How the Pilot Works

Right now, Harker Heights Elementary and Eastern Hills Middle School are piloting the Rooms feature.

Teachers can:

Send updates to the whole class (like test dates or where to find study guides)

Share announcements quickly without relying on multiple apps

Parents can:

Parents can: Ask individual questions privately

Communicate in several supported languages



What’s Next

Killeen ISD will collect feedback from parents and teachers participating in the pilot before deciding when to roll out the system district wide. The goal is to create a single, standard communication tool for all campuses.

“Many schools were already using different tools, but there wasn’t one standard across the district,” Rudolph explained. “Now, parents with children at different campuses can keep all conversations in one place.”

The district says early feedback has been very positive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

