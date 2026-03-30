Kempner Water Supply implements Stage 1 conservation as drought conditions emerge

Kempner Water Supply Corporation customers are being asked to voluntarily reduce water consumption by 5%.

The Brazos River Authority declared Stage 1 drought watch conditions across multiple lakes in the Brazos River basin.

The drought watch, which took effect Sunday, affects Stillhouse Hollow Lake and other water sources that supply the Kempner system. Current reservoir data shows Stillhouse Hollow down more than two feet from normal levels.

The Stage 1 measures under the Brazos River Authority's Drought Contingency Plan aim to raise awareness of developing drought conditions while achieving the voluntary 5% reduction in usage.

Customers are encouraged to:



limit outdoor watering of lawns and landscaping

avoid washing vehicles at home unless necessary

repair leaks promptly

run dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads

and turn off water when not in use during activities like brushing teeth or shaving

The City of Harker Heights says under Stage 1 any irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems should be limited to any two days of the week between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. The city has been in Stage 1 since May 2025 due to the repair of WCID’s water main replacement.

The Brazos River Authority, created by the Texas Legislature in 1929, manages water resources across the entire Brazos River basin. The authority develops and distributes water supplies, provides water and wastewater treatment, monitors water quality, and pursues water conservation through public education programs.

While the current measures remain voluntary, officials emphasized that customer participation is essential to preserve water supplies and avoid more restrictive mandatory conservation stages in the future.

The authority's current reservoir level data shows several lakes below normal levels, including Possum Kingdom at 996.01 feet (2.99 feet below normal) and Georgetown Lake at 783.40 feet (7.60 feet below normal).

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.