Investigators in Bell County connect Monday homicide to kidnapping, fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The Harker Heights Police Department says an early morning homicide could be tied to an aggravated kidnapping case out of Temple.

Police responded to a reported shooting Monday morning on West Nolan Trail. A victim was found at the scene and pronounced dead. The identify has not been released.

Investigators believe the case is tied to an ongoing aggravated kidnapping case out of Temple. In that case, Temple police say two people were taken from Temple to Harker Heights by 'multiple individuals' around 4 a.m. Monday. One of the victims had minor injuries while the other had none.

They also believe the homicide is linked to a vehicle fire reported a few hours after the shooting on Yuron Trace.