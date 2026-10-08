Inflation drives up costs for Troy dairy farm owners

A Troy dairy farm is feeling the effects of inflation as the cost of running the business continues to rise.

Melinda and Albert Mersch, military veterans and owners of Red White and Moo, have operated their dairy business for the past four years, selling raw milk to customers in the community.

Life on the farm continues with new calves being born, but the Mersches say keeping the operation running has become more expensive over the last year.

“This is more than my full-time job. It was supposed to be a part-time job, but it has completely encompassed my whole life,” Melinda Mersch said.

Albert Mersch said the cost of grain has increased significantly.

“Well the grain has gone up close to 10 percent, so like right now we're paying more than 13 percent this year than we did last year,” Albert Mersch said.

The price increases extend beyond grain.

According to the USDA, bulk sack cattle grain increased from $45 to $75 per ton. Round bale hay rose from $60-$75 to $65-$85.

According to EIA, bulk off-road farm diesel increased from between $3.10 and $3.40 per gallon to between $5.10 and $5.50 per gallon.

Melinda Mersch said the farm absorbed higher costs for 18 months before raising prices for customers.

“We were just being swallowed up with so many different costs,” she said.

Despite the increases, the Mersches say customer support has remained strong.

“You know people call them customers, but to us they are like family,” Melinda Mersch said.

One customer, Rebecca Allen, said she continues buying farm-raised milk because she believes it provides nutritional benefits and supports her personal health goals.

“It’s actually high in vitamin B12 and it has natural vitamin D, so it has the essential nutrients that I need. I started on a health journey quest. I wanted to improve my health a little over a year ago,” Ach said.

The Mersches say they have done everything they can to reduce costs while continuing to serve the community.

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