HOP microtransit zones expand in Bell County neighborhoods for 2026

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Hill Country Transit District expanded service this month in parts of Central Texas.
The microtransit options expanded for several Bell County neighborhoods.
Killeen adds:
- Clear Creek Mobile Home Community
- Roy J. Smith Middle School
- Hayes Elementary School
Harker Heights adds:
- Union Grove Middle School and Skipcha Elementary School
- Evergreen Estates and Cedarbrook Ridge Estates
- Mountainview Baptist Church
Temple adds:
- Lake Belton Middle School and Joe M. Pirtle Elementary School
- Cypress Creek at South Cedar Apartments
- Von Rosenberg Park and Freedom Park
Belton adds:
- Crossroads Church
- River Springs at Barge Ranch Apartments
- Taco Bell, Popeyes, and McDonald’s
