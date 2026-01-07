HOP microtransit zones expand in Bell County neighborhoods for 2026

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Hill Country Transit District expanded service this month in parts of Central Texas.

The microtransit options expanded for several Bell County neighborhoods.

Killeen adds:



Clear Creek Mobile Home Community

Roy J. Smith Middle School

Hayes Elementary School

Harker Heights adds:



Union Grove Middle School and Skipcha Elementary School

Evergreen Estates and Cedarbrook Ridge Estates

Mountainview Baptist Church

Temple adds:



Lake Belton Middle School and Joe M. Pirtle Elementary School

Cypress Creek at South Cedar Apartments

Von Rosenberg Park and Freedom Park

Belton adds:



Crossroads Church

River Springs at Barge Ranch Apartments

Taco Bell, Popeyes, and McDonald’s

Find out more here.