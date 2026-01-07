Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HOP microtransit zones expand in Bell County neighborhoods for 2026

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Hill Country Transit District expanded service this month in parts of Central Texas.

The microtransit options expanded for several Bell County neighborhoods.

Killeen adds:

  • Clear Creek Mobile Home Community
  • Roy J. Smith Middle School
  • Hayes Elementary School

Harker Heights adds:

  • Union Grove Middle School and Skipcha Elementary School
  • Evergreen Estates and Cedarbrook Ridge Estates
  • Mountainview Baptist Church

Temple adds:

  • Lake Belton Middle School and Joe M. Pirtle Elementary School
  • Cypress Creek at South Cedar Apartments
  • Von Rosenberg Park and Freedom Park

Belton adds:

  • Crossroads Church
  • River Springs at Barge Ranch Apartments
  • Taco Bell, Popeyes, and McDonald’s

