One person killed in Harker Heights shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — A deadly shooting in Harker Heights claimed one life Sunday morning after a victim arrived at Seton Hospital around 3:28 a.m.

Police believe the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Edwards Drive, though the exact circumstances remain under investigation.

Despite life-saving efforts by medical staff, the victim died from their injuries at 8:57 a.m.

Harker Heights Police are treating this as an isolated incident and say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Harker Heights Police Department as the investigation continues.