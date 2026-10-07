Man dead after shooting at Harker Heights Community Park

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old man dead Tuesday afternoon.

Police were first called to Harker Heights Community Park around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located Kenneth John Irlmeier unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Irlmeier was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say this is an “isolated incident” with no public threat.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or anyone who may have seen something suspicious, is asked to contact police at 254-953-5400, option 2.

The investigation is ongoing.