Local military families turn to food pantry during week three of the government shutdown

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Local military families continue to rely on food assistance as the government shutdown enters its third week, with the Armed Services YMCA providing crucial support during the ongoing budget crisis.



The Armed Services YMCA provides for the military and their families, opening up their food pantry every Thursday morning starting at 6:30 a.m.

The pantry has provided around 11,000 pounds of food for the military and their families with shelf-stable items, frozen and fresh foods as well

The Armed Services YMCA's food pantry has become a lifeline for military members and their families who are struggling without pay during the extended government shutdown. The organization currently has approximately 11,000 pounds of food available to distribute to families in need.

"It's still scary because since the budget has not been approved yet, they're still coming and they need this resource for them and their family," said Sheri Yerrington, Executive Director of the Armed Services YMCA.

The food pantry serves as a critical resource for military families who face financial uncertainty while the government remains shut down and federal paychecks are suspended.

