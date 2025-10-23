Local military families return to ASYMCA food pantry during week four of the government shutdown

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Local military members and their families are continuing to rely on food assistance as the government shutdown is in its fourth week, with the Armed Services YMCA providing a food pantry to help these members and families in need.



The government shutdown started October 1, 2025

The Armed Services YMCA food pantry is open on Thursdays starting at 6:30 a.m.

This week, as we enter week four of the government shutdown, 12,000 pounds of food is stocked in the pantry for military members and their families

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

25 News was at the Harker Heights Armed Services YMCA as we are entering week four of the government shutdown.

Director of the ASYMCA, Sheri Yerrington, explains why having resources like this for our military is so important.

"Anticipation of no food on the dinner table, I think that's what's driving the lines to ensure that they can feed their families every night," Yerrington said.

"We're expecting that line to get bigger as the anticipation grows, whether they're going to have a paycheck or not next week. So will the line. the line will grow with that anticipation and really it is no different when there is a hurricane or there's a snowstorm. People rush to the grocery store to get the food. These families are feeling that same anxiousness about that," Yerrington added.