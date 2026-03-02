Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jason Boland & The Stragglers to headline Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Festival this October

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce has announced headliner Jason Boland & The Stragglers for the 18th Annual Food, Wine & Brew Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

The festival brings together local food vendors, regional wines, craft beers, and live entertainment for a full day of fall festivities. It runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The headlining concert is free with the purchase of a festival ticket, which also includes access to food tastings, beverage samplings, and entertainment throughout the day.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers are known for their authentic Red Dirt country sound and devoted fan base. The band's high-energy performances and storytelling lyrics have made them a staple of the Texas music scene.

The band will also perform at the Troubadour Festival in Bryan this March.

Ticket information:
VIP and general admission tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at noon. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses interested in having a presence at one of the region's signature events.

For tickets, sponsorship information, or vendor inquiries, visit hhfoodandwine.com

