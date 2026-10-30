Harker Heights warns residents about permit and planning scam targeting homeowners

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The city of Harker Heights is warning residents about a permit and planning scam.

The city says fraudsters are offering to speed up permit approvals or sending fake invoices in exchange for payment.

Harker Heights stresses that it does not use third parties to fast-track permit applications.

Anyone who is contacted should not send money or personal information. Residents are asked to call the city's planning department if they are approached.

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