Harker Heights project may cause water service disruptions for some residents

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) – Some Harker Heights residents could experience disruptions to their water service due to a city infrastructure project.

City crews on Wednesday began installing new water valves as part of the city's Drainage Capital Improvements Project #2, which could cause temporary water outages or reduced water pressure for customers.

The work is expected to affect the following streets:



East Cardinal Lane

East Robin Lane

East Beeline Lane

Travis Lane

Crymes Lane

Daisy Drive

City officials said boil water notices will be issued if necessary as the project progresses.