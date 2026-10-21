Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyHarker Heights

Actions

Harker Heights project may cause water service disruptions for some residents

Harker Heights installing new water valves
Harker Heights: Potential water outages or low pressure ahead
Posted
and last updated

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) – Some Harker Heights residents could experience disruptions to their water service due to a city infrastructure project.

City crews on Wednesday began installing new water valves as part of the city's Drainage Capital Improvements Project #2, which could cause temporary water outages or reduced water pressure for customers.

The work is expected to affect the following streets:

  • East Cardinal Lane
  • East Robin Lane
  • East Beeline Lane
  • Travis Lane
  • Crymes Lane
  • Daisy Drive

City officials said boil water notices will be issued if necessary as the project progresses.

SEND US YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS