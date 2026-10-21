Harker Heights project may cause water service disruptions for some residents

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) – Some Harker Heights residents could experience disruptions to their water service due to a city infrastructure project.
City crews on Wednesday began installing new water valves as part of the city's Drainage Capital Improvements Project #2, which could cause temporary water outages or reduced water pressure for customers.
The work is expected to affect the following streets:
- East Cardinal Lane
- East Robin Lane
- East Beeline Lane
- Travis Lane
- Crymes Lane
- Daisy Drive
City officials said boil water notices will be issued if necessary as the project progresses.