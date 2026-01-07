Harker Heights may notice smell, taste change of water next month

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The look and smell of tap water in Harker Heights could change in a few weeks.

The City of Harker Heights is temporarily changing the disinfectant used in the public water system in February.

The change from chloramine to free chlorine can impact the taste and smell of water.

Chloramine is commonly used because it lasts longer, but a short-term switch to free chlorine can help clean distribution pipes, control bacterial growth, and maintain overall water quality.

The Harker Heights Public Water System will make the conversation from February 1 through February 28.