Harker Heights eliminates comment feature on social media posts

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Comments are no longer accepted on posts made by the City of Harker Heights.

The city shared the update as a community notice to Facebook on Monday.

The notice says staff are spending time verifying the validity of commented complaints about longstanding issues, but often do not find a record of the problem. The city also noted it is not the most effective way to report or resolve issues.

The city suggests instead of commenting, residents:

• Contact City Hall or the department responsible by phone or in person.

• If additional help is needed, contact the City Manager’s Office or the Mayor.

• Residents may also reach out to their elected City Council members.

The removal of the option to comment could reduce real-time responses or engagement from residents, but it also streamlines communication to direct interactions.