Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyHarker Heights

Actions

Harker Heights eliminates comment feature on social media posts

Computer keyboard
Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Computer keyboard
Posted

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Comments are no longer accepted on posts made by the City of Harker Heights.

The city shared the update as a community notice to Facebook on Monday.

The notice says staff are spending time verifying the validity of commented complaints about longstanding issues, but often do not find a record of the problem. The city also noted it is not the most effective way to report or resolve issues.

The city suggests instead of commenting, residents:

• Contact City Hall or the department responsible by phone or in person.
• If additional help is needed, contact the City Manager’s Office or the Mayor.
• Residents may also reach out to their elected City Council members.

The removal of the option to comment could reduce real-time responses or engagement from residents, but it also streamlines communication to direct interactions.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood