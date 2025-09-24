Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Harker Heights City Hall moves to 4-day work week

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Harker Heights works to make city administrative services "more convenient" with shift to 4-day work week.

The city says starting October 6, City Hall and administrative offices in the city will be available Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city says the hope is to better serve the community with better access outside of traditional hours.

The city also noted police, fire, library, public works, animal control, and parks & recreation departments will not be affected.

