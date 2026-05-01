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Cause of 726,250 gallons of wastewater overflow under investigation in Harker Heights

City of Harker Heights
City of Harker Heights
City of Harker Heights
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HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — A problem with Harker Heights' sewer treatment facility on Pecan Drive allowed thousands of gallons of wastewater to spill into South Nolan Creek.

The city says a power surge caused a control system to go offline around 9:30 Thursday evening. That system monitors and runs all of the treatment processes. It's also designed to send alerts when there's a problem — but no alerts were sent when it went offline.

The city discovered the problem around 6:15 a.m. Friday, after a wastewater overflow of 726,250 gallons into South Nolan Creek.

The city is now investigating the cause of the incident and how to prevent future instances.

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