As shutdown continues, ASYMCA food pantry in Harker Heights trying to meet demand

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — U.S. military members have faced uncertainty about receiving paychecks during the government shutdown.

Active-duty members and family members in Bell County have turned to the Armed Services YMCA for help, visiting its weekly food pantry in Harker Heights.

Pantries serving Fort Hood have seen a 40% increase in need.

The organization tells 25 News it is struggling to keep up with the demand, but a recent contribution from the Wounded Warriors Project is helping keep families fed.

You can help by making a donation as well.

