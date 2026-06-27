Two suspects arrested for deadly shooting in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Harker Heights police have identified two suspects in a deadly shooting on Edwards Drive.

Aalyah Arellano, 18, of Harker Heights is charged with murder. Her bond has been set at $1 million. Gustavo Arellano, 20, of Killeen is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000 for each charge.

The incident happened on Sunday.

Someone dropped off a man with gunshot wounds at Seton Hospital in Harker Heights.

The victim has been identified as Amir Coleman, 22, of Killeen. Coleman laster died from his injuries at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

Police say this is still an active investigation and they're asking for anyone with information to come forward by contacting the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254 953-5400.

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