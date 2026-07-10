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West Nile virus detected in Bell County trap for first time this season

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FILE - In this image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service, a mosquito stands upon human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP, File)
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BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The first West Nile virus case of 2026 has been confirmed in Bell County after mosquito samples tested positive, health officials announced Thursday.

The Bell County Public Health District received lab results Wednesday confirming the virus in mosquito traps collected in West Temple as part of routine surveillance.

"The detection of West Nile virus in our mosquito traps is a reminder that the risk remains present in our community," said Robert Kirkpatrick Jr., Bell County Public Health District Executive Director.

Health officials urge residents to follow the "3-Ds": drain standing water where mosquitoes breed, defend with EPA-registered repellent, and dress in long sleeves and pants outdoors.

More information is available at bellcountyhealth.org and txwestnile.org.

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