Fatal crash sends trash truck into Bell County business

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One person died Wednesday when a trash truck and car collided on a Bell County road, sending the truck crashing into a business near Belton.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Farm to Market 439 between Wildwood Drive and Spring Canyon Road.

A Pure Sanitation Services trash truck and passenger car collided, sending the truck into the Lake Food Mart.

A driver died at the scene, and a person inside the food mart had minor injuries.

As of 3:00 p.m. FM 439 remains closed to eastbound and westbound traffic.

The Texas Department of Public Safety-Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

