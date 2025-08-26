Early detection clinic in Temple helps patients get answers in days, not months

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Midland woman gets her tests results way quicker with Baylor Scott & White's Early Detection Center rather than waiting for weeks.



The Early Detection Clinic is in its first year of operation

Instead of waiting for results and treatment plans which could take weeks, even months, you can get results in a matter of days

For more information on the Early Detection Clinic, click here.

When Laura Bond discovered a spot on her breast, she knew she couldn’t wait months for answers. With a history of breast cancer in her family, the Midland resident made the trip to Baylor Scott & White’s Early Detection Clinic in Temple — a decision that brought rapid testing, same-day procedures, and life-changing peace of mind.

Bond underwent a series of scans and blood tests during a single office visit. Within just two days, she had her results — a pace far faster than what she expected.

“In my hometown, it would’ve taken six months or more to see all of those physicians,” Bond said. “Here, it was very rapid. Everyone was super kind, and they really made you feel like they cared about you. That’s a rarity.”The results were benign, but Bond said the experience reinforced what she already knew: early detection can make all the difference.

Why Speed Matters in Cancer Diagnosis

Courtney Breazeale, a physician assistant at Baylor Scott & White, said the goal is simple — find cancer as early as possible, or rule it out quickly for peace of mind.

“There are many well-known benefits of getting a cancer diagnosis early,” Breazeale explained. “When we can connect a patient to the right oncologist right away, their risk of complications decreases, and survival rates improve.”Traditional healthcare pathways can be slow. Depending on the needed tests, it may take weeks or months before a patient even receives a confirmed diagnosis.

A Different Approach

Dr. Michael Volk, a physician at Baylor Scott & White, said the Early Detection Clinic was designed to change the way patients navigate potential cancer diagnoses.

“For my entire medical career, I’ve seen how stressful that waiting period is,” Volk said. “In most systems, you start with a primary care doctor, then get referred for more tests, then to a cancer specialist. That process can take months. We decided to change that.”By offering imaging, lab work, and specialist consultations under one roof, the clinic compresses what can be months of uncertainty into days — reducing stress and increasing the chances of successful treatment.

The Bottom Line

Bond left Temple relieved — and grateful that she didn’t have to spend months wondering about her health.

Her advice to others mirrors the clinic’s mission: Don’t wait. If something feels wrong, get checked — and get checked quickly.

