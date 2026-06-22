DPS investigates fatal Bell County highway crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Temple truck driver died Thursday after losing control of his vehicle while avoiding a detached tire on State Highway 36, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

Jonathan Aaron Thomas, 42, was driving a 2013 Mack truck southeast on SH 36 when he swerved to avoid a tire that had come loose from a third vehicle's trailer, investigators said. Thomas lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a 2018 Freightliner delivery truck.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.

The Freightliner's driver, a 25-year-old Killeen woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

The crash remains under investigation