Discarded cigarette sparks warning from Central Texas firefighters

Morgan's Point Resort Fire Rescue / 25 News
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Firefighters in Bell County shared a warning Thursday about the dangers discarded cigarette butts can pose.

Morgan's Point Resort Fire - Rescue says crews responded to a dumpster fire on September 4 on Morgan's Point Road, after a city employee saw black smoke coming from behind a business.

It only took minutes to put out the flames, but firefighters say it could have gone differently.

The department says a burning cherry of a cigarette can reach over 1000 degrees Fahrenheit, and if not properly discarded and extinguished the butt can ignite brush and other debris.

