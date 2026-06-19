Deputy shoots suspect during mental health crisis call in Bell County

HOLLAND, Texas (KXXV) — A Bell County sheriff's deputy shot a suspect during a domestic disturbance call involving a mental health crisis Friday afternoon east of Holland, authorities said.

The Bell County Communications Center received a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. reporting a violent domestic disturbance along Farm to Market Road 2268, the Bell County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies responded to the scene and contacted the reporting party before attempting to make contact with the suspect. During the encounter, the suspect displayed what deputies believed to be a firearm, prompting deputies to fire their service weapons, authorities said.

The suspect was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. No deputies were shot during the incident, though one deputy was evaluated for an unspecified injury.

The Texas Rangers have been requested to lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, in accordance with sheriff's office policy.

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains active and ongoing.