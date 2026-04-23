Deadly home fire under investigation Thursday afternoon in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Sheriff's Office says one person has died in a house fire near Nolanville on Thursday around 11:40 a.m.

The department's public information officer says the fire was reported on Whitmire Lane at a double-wide manufactured home.

The victim was found inside the home once flames were put out, but no other people or animals were involved. The victim's identity has not been released.

"This area is rural Bell County, as the chief said, he wanted to reiterate this is why they're trying to get an emergency service district where they can build up the fire suppression. They did a heck of a job," Corey Powell with the sheriff's office told our Mariah Willams.

The cause of the fire has not been released. The home is a total loss but no other buildings were damaged.

The State Fire Marshal's office has been called in to investigate.

