BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Holland in Bell County has issued an alert for water customers.

'Critical water system issue' for City of Holland leaves customers without water

The city says a critical water system issue could leave residents without any water for a minimum of 36 hours.

In a social media post late Wednesday, the city said a 24-inch water line on Blackberry Road had blown.

A water boil notice is also in effect.

