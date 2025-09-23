Climbing the education ladder: Elizabeth Borgos’ journey at CTC

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — For Elizabeth Borgos, the path to a career in education wasn’t straightforward.

Today, she serves as Director of Adult Education and Literacy at Central Texas College, but her journey began far from the classroom.



Elizabeth came to Central Texas from Puerto Rico in 2010 to giver her and her daughters a better life here in the United States

She wanted to improve her English, so she enrolled in Central Texas College and from there, her career soared

“I started as a substitute teacher, which was something I had never done before,” Borgos said. “My background was office administration — 25-plus years of it — so I had to reinvent myself. I started as a substitute and then was hired as a special ed teacher’s aide for two years," Elizabeth said.

A New Life in Texas

Borgos moved from Puerto Rico to Texas in 2010, seeking a better life for her family.

But finding work proved challenging.

“I spent six months trying to find a job. My English wasn’t that good, so interviews were hard. I knew I could do the job, but I couldn’t communicate it well,” she explained.That led Borgos to enroll in adult education classes at CTC in 2011, where she began reading and studying daily to improve her English — a decision that changed her career trajectory.

From Student to Instructor

Her dedication paid off. Borgos landed a role at Killeen ISD before her co-workers encouraged her to apply for an ESL instructor position at CTC.

“I thought, ‘No, I’m not good enough to be teaching,’” she recalled. “They kept saying, ‘Yes, you can do this.’ I was called three times before I finally agreed to interview.”Her hesitation vanished when she met Lorraine Juarez, her future supervisor.

“She interviewed me and hired me on the spot,” Borgos said.

Proud of Her Roots — and Her Students

Now leading the Adult Education and Literacy department, Borgos says her heritage and resilience continue to guide her.

“My daughters are really proud of me,” she said. “It hasn’t been easy — it’s a challenge every day. I still feel insecure sometimes, but I work hard. When I was teaching, I would tell my students, ‘It’s difficult, but you can do it. It’s all about having your heart, your mind, and your goals set on where you want to go.’”

Bottom line: Elizabeth Borgos’ journey — from an office in Puerto Rico to the director’s chair in Central Texas — is a testament to determination, lifelong learning, and the transformative power of adult education.

